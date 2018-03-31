Taylor Swift Responds to Hayley Kiyoko Comments and Backlash

Taylor Swift has come to "Girls Like Girls" singer Hayley Kiyoko's defense after some fans criticized the latter over comments she made about the pop star.

In an interview with Refinery 21, Kiyoko, said, "I've had several music industry execs say, 'You're doing another music video about girls?' I literally looked at them and was like, um, yea...Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she's unoriginal.' I'm not over-sexualizing my music. I make out with women because I love women, not because I'm trying to be sexy. That's not to turn heads—that's my life."

Some fans interpreted Kiyoko's remarks as shade towards Swift.