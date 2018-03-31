Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Reveal Twins' Sexes at Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It'll be a boy and a girl for Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec!

The 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro is expecting twins with her 55-year-old husband, a Shark Tank star and one of her former dance partners. She is due to give birth any day.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Carson Kressley threw Johnson a surprise baby shower on Saturday. During the party, she and Herjavec revealed their twins' sexes by popping two black balloons that contained pink and blue smaller balloons and confetti.

Kressley had the shower decorated with displays of pink and blue hydrangeas. The mama-to-be showcased her baby bump in a white frilly cut-out dress.

Other guests included musician BP Major, who shared a photo of the big reveal, and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, who posted on Instagram a photo of herself with Johnson.

"Love showering this beautiful mama-to-be today," she wrote.

Photos

Dancing With the Stars' Most Shocking Eliminations

Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Baby Shower

Instagram

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Baby Shower

Instagram

Johnson and Herjavec married in 2016. The twins will be her first children and his fourth and fifth.

Herjavec has two daughters and a son from a previous marriage.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kym Johnson , Pregnancies , Cheryl Burke , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Serena Williams, Daughter, Baby, Alexis Olympia, Twinning

Serena Williams and Baby Alexis Olympia Are Twinning Before Easter

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Taylor Swift Responds to Hayley Kiyoko Comments and Backlash

Angelina Jolie Transforming Into Mother of the Year

Superhero Workouts: Wonder Woman, Lara Croft & More!

Is Jessica Simpson Really Jealous of Mandy Moore?

David Matthews, Jane Matthews, Dave Matthews

Pippa Middleton's Father-in-Law David Matthews Arrested on Charges of Raping a Minor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Florist and Flowers Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.