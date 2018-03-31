Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Florist and Flowers Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal wedding will include floral displays made out of locally picked flowers in shades of pink and white.

Kensington Palace announced on Sunday that the two have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the flowers for their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan are set to wed on May 19.

Philippa, who is one of the palace's approved suppliers for private events, will direct other florists from St George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace to create the displays, which will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the grounds of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

She will strive to use flowers and plants that are in season in May, such as white garden roses, foxgloves and peonies—Meghan's favorite flower, according to her now-deleted Instagram, as well as branches of beech, birch and hornbeam.

"I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers," she said in a statement. "Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

Kensington Palace said that the Royal Parks will also supply some pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows, which will "provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment."