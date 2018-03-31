Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle Gets Booze-Filled Piñata

Drink up (and responsibly), Brielle Biermann, you're legal!

Her mom and Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted on Snapchat on Friday videos of her daughter beating a piñata filled with mini bottles of alcohol. Brielle turned 21 in February.

"This is a Nipyata!" the 39-year-old reality star yells. "It has little alcohol nips! Come on, girl, Brielle, hit it...you're not hitting it hard enough. Beat it! Beat it! Yes! Get it! Come on honey, get it! Harder!"

"You're 21, Boo!" she adds. "Oh my gosh. Drink 'em later. Oh my God, Fireball, Brielle, yes! Woo!"