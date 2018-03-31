Khloe Kardashian Can't Wait to ''F---k up'' the Gym Following Pregnancy

Random thoughts...with Khloe Kardashian...

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' expectant mom-to-be hit up Twitter on Friday night to let the world know that she can't wait to get back to her "beast mode" fitness routine once she gives birth to Baby Girl Thompson.

"Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f--k up the gym when it’s time,"tweeted the reality star, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge."

The Revenge Body star is known for her rigorous workouts, her hardcore weight-training and of course, her love of a good gym selfie.

The 33-year-old star has been open about slimming down over the years, which she credits to diet and exercise.