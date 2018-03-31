Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet Photo of Saint Kissing Baby Chicago

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 9:55 AM

Aww! What a good big brother...

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her newborn daughter Chicago West getting a sweet kiss from big brother Saint West on Saturday morning—and it's almost too adorable for words.

The reality star posted the photo of the doting big brother giving an affectionate kiss on his two-month-old baby sister's nose. 

Along with the pic, Kim wrote, "He loves her so much."

In the image, the baby girl is wearing a grey outfit and is laying on a pink blanket.

Saint, 2, appears to be wearing a camouflage shirt—just like his daddy, Kanye West!

Fans haven't gotten to see too many pics of the third West—so this one is sure to warm their hearts.

The public first got a quick glimpse at the wee one during Kylie Jenner's big baby reveal video in February. 

 

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, 2 Months

Instagram

Kim gave fans another glimpse at the baby girl earlier this month.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a pretty in pink pic of the couple's daughter.

"Morning cutie," Kim wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the child.

In the pic, Chicago is awake, lying down and wearing a pink button-down onesie and white bib.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Snapchat

She's also shared a filtered photo images of herself and the little bundle of love on Snapchat. 

Today's photo marks the first image we've seen of Chi and any of her siblings.

On Jan. 16, Kim and Kanye West announced that they had welcomed their third child via surrogate.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Their daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kim added.

