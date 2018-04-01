How Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Setting Herself Up for the Best Year Yet

It's a quarter after one and Hillary Scott needs some sleep right now.

So maybe that's not how Lady Antebellum's smash-hit single "Need You Know" actually goes. But more than three months after the country music group's co-lead singer welcomed twin girls, rest isn't exactly easy to find.

"Y'all, I think I'm about to get an uninterrupted 3 hour stretch of sleep for the first time in 4 weeks…" Hillary recently joked on Instagram. "WHAT IS LIFE?!?! Hallelujah."

Despite the lack of R&R, Hillary is setting herself up for her best year yet as she celebrates her 32nd birthday—and no, it's not an April Fools Joke.

At home in Nashville, Hillary and husband Chris Tyrrell are hard at work raising their identical newborn daughters Betsy Mack Tyrrell and Emory JoAnn Tyrrell.