Watch Married at First Sight's Shawniece and Jephte Argue Inside a Corn Maze

On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the couples are hitting the road and preparing for some pretty unique dates.

For Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, however, this trip is turning out to be a bumpy ride.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, the pair finds themselves inside a corn maze. But once these two fail to communicate, an argument breaks out.

"We're supposed to be going through this maze. We're supposed to be figuring it out but we're not figuring out nothing so to me, what's the point of this?" a visibly upset Shawniece shared. "I'm not having fun. This is not fun for me."