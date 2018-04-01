"Payback's a Bitch!" Watch Todd Kraines Prank Call Kourtney Kardashian in Hilarious April Fool's Day PSA

by Brett Malec | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 6:00 AM
In the words of the real Todd Kraines: "payback's a bitch, motherf--ker!"
The man behind Scott Disick's infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians prank call is getting some sweet revenge on Kourtney Kardashian in E! News' hilarious new April Fool's Day PSA video.
"Kourt? It's me!" Todd says to Kourtney over the phone in the spot. "It's me! It's Todd Kraines," she answers without knowing she's getting tricked.
"When that whole thing was going on, like did you guys ever think about how it would affect my life?" Todd asks before Kourt deadpans, "No."
"Hi. I'm Todd Kraines and you literally would know me from one thing and one thing only," Todd later addresses the camera as part of his official PSA. "In honor of April Fool's Day, I'm here to bring awareness to the consequences seemingly harmless pranks can have on people's lives—not just for a day, but forever. So f--ked up man."
The real estate agent goes into detail about how Scott and Kourtney's KUWTK pranks affected his life and made him seem like a "total nut job" to Kris Jenner.
"The Todd Kraines prank placed me in an extremely, extremely uncomfortable situation," Todd explains. "Kris would call me asking if I was behind these pranks and I had no idea what the hell was going on. Do I need to call the FBI? Was someone using my name? Identity theft is a serious crime."
E!
"This April Fool's Day, believe nothing and trust no one more than any other day," Todd warns. "Think before you prank and the aftermath could be eternally viral."
Check out the video to hear Kourtney admit the prank was her idea and to see Todd reveal his prank call to Kourtney over the phone!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!
