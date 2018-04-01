Did Megan Morrison Just Join the Dark Side on The Arrangement?

Whose side is she on?!

Megan (Christine Evangelista) is in way over her head on The Arrangement and her plans may be slowly falling apart at the seams. This week, she's having to choose between destroying IHM or saving the relationships that mean the most to her.

Not to mention the added pressure of being the lead in her first film. While it seems her personal life may be falling apart, her professional life has never been better. Technicolor Highway is full-steam ahead and it's no thanks to Kyle (Josh Henderson), who happens to be a bit distracted with promoting his last film The Kill Plan.

The latest episode starts with the entire gang attending Kyle's premiere of The Kill Plan, and it turns out that the film is a total disaster. "This is new territory," Terence (Michael Vartan) tells him after the showing. "You've never had a new film lose money before." But Kyle isn't giving up hope just yet.