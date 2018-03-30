Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Plans to Set a ''Good Example'' for Sober Living on Jersey Shore

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Expect to meet a completely different Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino when Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres. 

Almost a decade has passed since the MTV reality series first premiered, and Sorrentino's priorities have certainly changed since the days of gym, tan, laundry. Sober for just over two years and head over heels in love with girlfriend Lauren Pesce, "The Situation" was tasked with a unique set of challenges reuniting with his cast. 

But he tells E! News it "wasn't hard" to enter the house with a new lifestyle. "This time I'm coming from the standpoint of I'm sober 28 months, and I have a longtime girlfriend of over four years now," Sorrentino says. "I had to remain sober, I had to remain loyal despite girls throwing themselves [at me] at the clubs."

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Sorrentino also wants to show a "good example" to the "recovery world" that "it is possible to have fun and dance in the club without drinking. People may laugh, but I put you to the test to watch the show because I turn up more sober than people do drinking." 

He also says he stayed "100 percent" loyal to his girlfriend, and even teased the possibility of a proposal!

Watch more from Mike, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley in the videos above. 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , , TV , Interviews , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories , Alcohol
Latest News

Mike "The Situation" Was Sober During "Family Vacation"

Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton Reject "One Tree Hill" Reunion

Abby Lee Miller Gets Pampered After Prison Release

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Stars Are Letting Loose

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek Creator Says Joey and Pacey Are Divorced

Sammi "Sweetheart" Explains "Jersey Shore" Reunion Absence

Ty Pennington

Trading Spaces Stars Recall Worst Design Trends Ahead of Reboot

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.