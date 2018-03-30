Miley Cyrus' Easter Photo Shoot Proves She's the Queen of Holiday Celebrations

Vijat Mohindra
Miley Cyrus is so extra when it comes to holiday celebrations...and we absolutely love it!
To celebrate this weekend's holiday, the "Malibu" singer had an Easter-themed photo shoot with Vogue. "Hoppy Easter Erbody!" Cyrus captioned a pic from the photo shoot on Instagram.
These photos are just the latest in a series of awesomely over-the-top holiday pics Cyrus has been sharing on social media recently.
"It started with Valentine's Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy's Day partying with some friends, and now it's Easter," she told the magazine.
In celebration of Cyrus' latest pics, let's take a look back at all of the holidays Miley has gone all out for on social media:
Easter Bunny
When asked about her Easter plans, Cyrus told Vogue, "[I'm] going to a drag show . . . duh!"
St. Patrick's Day
Cyrus and longtime love Liam Hemsworth dressed up in green outfits for St. Patrick's Day on March 17.
"Itzzz EZ being green! Happy St Pattys," Cyrus wrote to her social media followers.
Taste the Rainbow
"Taste the rainbow bitches!" Cyrus captioned this social media pic.
Valentine's Day
Cyrus sent love to Hemsworth with a red hot Valentine's Day post.
Birthday Girl
An awesome celebration for the birthday girl!
New Year's Kiss
The cute couple kissed 2016 goodbye at this golden New Year's Eve bash.
Matching Christmas Sweaters
Back in 2016, Hemsworth and Cyrus donned matching sweaters on Christmas Eve to celebrate the holiday.
"Happy birthday Jesus," Hemsworth captioned the Instagram pic.
Christmas Selfie
On Christmas Day, Cyrus and Hemsworth posed for a selfie wearing matching reindeer hats.
What do you think of Cyrus' holiday celebrations? Sound off in the comments!
