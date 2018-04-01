Your Spring Wardrobe Staple, Based on Your April Horoscope

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018

The month of April is full of unexpected blessings.

"You need to take this month moment by moment, not even day by day," spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield told E! News. "If things don't turn out the way you want, do not rush to judgement. Give the situation time to reveal bigger and better things ahead. Meanwhile, check in with your heart and your body when making a decision. This month, you must break up with living only ‘what's possible' so you can step into a life that's really valuable to your authentic self."

Your wardrobe can help you do this. Spring is a time for new beginnings, so it's time to look at your closet with fresh eyes, try trends you never thought would look good on you (you may be pleasantly surprised) and get excited to dress for April's adventures.

Read what's in store for your horoscope above!

