Disney Channel Star Alyson Stoner Opens Up About Falling in Love with a Woman

Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner is opening up about her sexuality.

In an essay published on Teen Vogue today, Missy Elliott's former backup dancer turned Camp Rock actress wrote about her experience falling in love with a woman—her dance instructor.

"There she was, wearing loose jeans and a backward snapback," Stoner recounted of their first encounter at a workshop. "She flipped and rolled her body around with adventure and total abandon. As a Type A perfectionist, I was mesmerized and intimidated."

After spending time together, Stoner, 24, revealed that things between the two became physical.

"She and I continued to hang out and began sending good morning texts," she said. "Then we made dinner and watched Orange Is the New Black. Then we vented and supported each other. Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more. OK, we were in a relationship. I fell in love with a woman."