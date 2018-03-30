Disney Channel Star Alyson Stoner Opens Up About Falling in Love with a Woman

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner is opening up about her sexuality.
In an essay published on Teen Vogue today, Missy Elliott's former backup dancer turned Camp Rock actress wrote about her experience falling in love with a woman—her dance instructor.
"There she was, wearing loose jeans and a backward snapback," Stoner recounted of their first encounter at a workshop. "She flipped and rolled her body around with adventure and total abandon. As a Type A perfectionist, I was mesmerized and intimidated."
After spending time together, Stoner, 24, revealed that things between the two became physical.
"She and I continued to hang out and began sending good morning texts," she said. "Then we made dinner and watched Orange Is the New Black. Then we vented and supported each other. Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more. OK, we were in a relationship. I fell in love with a woman."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
And while Stoner's feelings towards the woman grew stronger, she wrote about fighting the idea of being attracted to someone of the same sex.
"I pursued physical relationships with men to convince myself that my love for her was just a spiritual battle attacking my character and discernment," she revealed, adding that some even warned her that going public with her sexual identity could damage her career forever.
"Some people in the industry warned me that I'd ruin my career, miss out on possible jobs, and potentially put my life in danger if I ever came out," Stoner said. "My dream and all I'd worked tirelessly for since the age of 6 was suddenly at risk by my being... true to myself."
But going public she did. In her latest single titled "When It's Right," inspired by the woman she fell for, Stoner sings about her experience with love.
"Didn't expect fallin' like that, doesn't make sense, never done this, but I don't wanna ever change it," Stoner sings in the chorus. "No goin' back after the first bite, you know when it's right."
"I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways," Stoner concluded in her essay. "I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other's best journeys."