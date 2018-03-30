Stacey Dash Withdraws From Congressional Race Over Concerns for Health and Family

This Clueless star is no longer dashing to D.C.

Stacey Dash has withdrawn from the California congressional race, she revealed in a statement Friday. The announcement comes one month after Dash, 51, filed paperwork to run for Congress in the state's 44th District, which encompasses parts of South Los Angeles.

"I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live," Dash wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party."

As for what led Dash—whose conservative viewpoints stirred controversy on Fox News and beyond—to call off her campaign, she said, "I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family."