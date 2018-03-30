Tarek El Moussa Calls Christina El Moussa Divorce "Awful"

Talking more about the public breakup, Tarek said it was "awful."

"Let's just be honest, it was awful," he shared with Dr. Drew. "I mean there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I've ever seen. I mean it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me."

Tarek went on to talk about all of the struggles in his life, from his battle with cancer to financial struggles.

"I've had a lot of different struggles in my life," he shared. "Financial struggles, personal struggles...just a whole lot of struggles and I feel like I'm finally in a place...like I was so broken after everything I went through, literally broken, that I was devastated. I could barely walk I was so broken as a person after going through all the trauma and the divorce and all these different things."