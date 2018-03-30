Tarek El Moussa Calls Christina El Moussa Divorce "Awful"

Fri., Mar. 30, 2018

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his divorce from Christina El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop co-hosts, who have two children together, announced their separation back in December 2016. Tarek then filed for divorce from Christina in January 2017. Months later, Christina responded to Tarek's divorce petition. Then in January 2018, reps for the HGTV duo confirmed to E! News that Tarek and Christina had finalized their divorce.

This week, during a candid conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky on The Dr. Drew Podcast, Tarek talked about his split with Christina and revealed how the divorce has impacted him.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa Finalize Their Divorce

"Yeah we're officially divorced," Tarek shared on the podcast. When asked what it's like continuing to work with Christina after their divorce, Tarek said, "You know it's like anything, you can imagine you're working with someone and one day you're no longer living together and you separate and you still have to put your pants on, put your shoes on and go to work the next day."

He continued, "So it was a very difficult experience but as time went on obviously it got easier and easier. And at the end of the day we have a job to do, we have a family to support."

Christina El Moussa Dating TV Host Ant Anstead

Talking more about the public breakup, Tarek said it was "awful."

"Let's just be honest, it was awful," he shared with Dr. Drew. "I mean there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I've ever seen. I mean it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me."

Tarek went on to talk about all of the struggles in his life, from his battle with cancer to financial struggles.

"I've had a lot of different struggles in my life," he shared. "Financial struggles, personal struggles...just a whole lot of struggles and I feel like I'm finally in a place...like I was so broken after everything I went through, literally broken, that I was devastated. I could barely walk I was so broken as a person after going through all the trauma and the divorce and all these different things."

You can listen to Tarek's complete podcast interview HERE.

