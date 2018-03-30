Colin Trevorrow to Direct Jurassic World 3

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 2:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow

ZumaPress.com; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colin Trevorrow is back in the director's chair for Jurassic World 3.

Executive Producer Steven Spielberg told EW that the filmmaker "is going to write and direct the third Jurassic World story." 

Trevorrow is no stranger to the Jurassic World franchise. He directed and co-wrote the first Jurassic World in 2015. And while the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona, Trevorrow co-wrote the script with his original co-writer Derek Connolly. For the third installment, he is set to collaborate with Emily Carmichael.

"It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive," Trevorrow told EW. "I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy."

Jurassic World 3 Gets a 2021 Release Date

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures

Universal's dinosaur franchise has been a huge success so far. Jurassic World, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, brought in $1.67 billion worldwide. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, set to hit theaters June 22, is looking to become an even bigger box office success story.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jurassic World , Steven Spielberg , Entertainment , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Demi Lovato and Lauren Jauregui Reunite in Miami for a Fun Night Out

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Photos

Alyson Stoner

Disney Channel Star Alyson Stoner Opens Up About Falling in Love with a Woman

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash Withdraws From Congressional Race Over Concerns for Health and Family

ESC: Racing Season

4 Last-Minute Easter Sunday Outfits for the It Girl

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Taylor

Tarek El Moussa Calls Christina El Moussa Divorce "Awful"

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek Creator Says Joey and Pacey Are Divorced

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.