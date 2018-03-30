Colin Trevorrow to Direct Jurassic World 3

Colin Trevorrow is back in the director's chair for Jurassic World 3.

Executive Producer Steven Spielberg told EW that the filmmaker "is going to write and direct the third Jurassic World story."

Trevorrow is no stranger to the Jurassic World franchise. He directed and co-wrote the first Jurassic World in 2015. And while the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona, Trevorrow co-wrote the script with his original co-writer Derek Connolly. For the third installment, he is set to collaborate with Emily Carmichael.

"It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive," Trevorrow told EW. "I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy."