Dawson's Creek Creator Says Joey and Pacey Are Divorced

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek

WB

Sorry Joey-Pacey shippers...they probably didn't get their happy ending after all...

EW recently reunited most of the cast of Dawson's Creek for a cover spread and in an interview posted on Thursday, Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson said that he thinks Joey, played by Katie Holmes, and Pacey, played by Joshua Jackson, eventually wed and then divorced. On the finale of the show, which aired in 2003, the characters are seen living as a couple in New York City, while Joey's OG love interest, Dawson, played by James Van Der Beek, lives in Los Angeles, where he has fulfilled his dream of becoming a Hollywood director.

"I think Pacey and Joey got married,"  Williamson told EW. "I think they had a family, I think there were troubles. I think they got a divorce."

"I think that when we meet them they're in a very dark place," he said. "But there's still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children. As they seek out happiness with others, they just keep coming back to each other. And they just can't stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have. I think we would sort of have to watch them fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults."

Photos

Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek Reunion Pics That Will Make You Cry!

Even Van Der Beek appears to be Team Pacey.

"It felt right to me," he told EW, talking about the finale. "It seemed like it made more sense." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nostalgia , TV , Katie Holmes , Joshua Jackson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Sammi "Sweetheart" Explains "Jersey Shore" Reunion Absence

Ty Pennington

Trading Spaces Stars Recall Worst Design Trends Ahead of Reboot

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Reunion Trailer Is Here and NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Are Going to War

Chrissy Metz Shares Relationship Advice

Sheree Whitfield: "RHOA" Season 10 Reunion Gets Really Crazy

Roseanne

Roseanne Renewed for Season 11

Snooki, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

GTL No More?! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Catchphrases Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.