Kristen Doute Calls Out Stassi Schroeder for Being M.I.A. Since Getting a Boyfriend

If there's anyone down to call out Stassi Schroeder, it's her longtime pal Kristen Doute.

The Vanderpump Rules castmates sat down for an interview on Stassi's podcast Straight Up with Stassi where Kristen got real about her friend's whereabouts since dating boyfriend Beau Clark.

"You have been M.I.A. since you've had a boyfriend, but we're understanding!" Kristen said, while voicing her support over the relationship. "I am grateful that Carter [AKA, Brian Carter] and Beau are friends, as much as I am grateful that you are happy in your honeymoon phase of your relationship."

Kristen added, "It's the honeymoon phase, there's only one of them! Hopefully you and Beau just stay in a honeymoon phase forever and ever and ever and ever."