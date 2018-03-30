Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Don't Know Baby No. 3's Sex

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Will the next royal baby be a boy or a girl? At this point, it's anyone's guess!
A source tells E! News exclusively that Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to find out the sex of their third child, despite the Duchess of Cambridge's quickly approaching April due date.
"William and Kate don't know the sex of the baby so they're rather looking forward to finding out," our insider says. "It's very difficult to be totally prepared when you don't know if it's going to be a boy or a girl."
But if there's one aspect the entire royal family (as in Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte!) is certain about, it's how thrilled they are to welcome another addition.
"Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby," the source adds. "The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister."
The mom-to-be attended her last official engagement last week Team SportsAid event in London. Now that her royal duties are wrapped up for the time being, Kate will indulge in some-well deserved R&R.
The source says Kate is "resting," adding, "She's earned this after such a strong uptick in work before taking her leave."
A second insider says she's currently nesting at her mom Carole Middleton's home and is ready to celebrate Easter with her family. "Kate is in Bucklebury with the children for the Easter weekend, putting her feet up and enjoying some well-earned rest," the source says.
"The children are on Easter holiday now so they'll all stay at Carole and Michael's into the middle of next week and then return to Kensington Palace, where Kate will remain until she goes into labor. William may be back and forth due to work," they explain.
Sounds like the countdown to baby No. 3 is officially on!