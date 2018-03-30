Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Bump Photo on Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 12:44 PM
Chelsea Houska's baby bump just made its Instagram debut.
The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of her resting her hand above her belly on Friday.
"Oh hey little baby girl," Houska wrote.
She also called attention to the giant pink polka dot bow on her head. "Don't mind the headband, I'm in the process of doing my make up," she added.
This isn't the first time Houska has shared a picture of her bump. She gave fans a tiny sneak peek on Mar. 16.
"Here's the wittle bump since everyone's been asking lol," she tweeted. "This pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!"
Here?s the wittle bump since everyone?s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good! pic.twitter.com/WnmhIKv2Fn— Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018
Houska first announced she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting a little bundle of joy on Mar. 15.
"...GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!" she wrote alongside a picture of her sonogram. "We could not be more excited!"
DeBoer also shared the news via his Instagram account.
"This proud dad is getting a new Bow, and it's nailed my heart @chelseahouska," he wrote.
....GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! ?
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
The news came a few months after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony. The two originally tied the knot in 2016 but held off on the reception until their son Watson was born.
Houska also has a daughter named Aubrey, whom she shares with her ex Adam Lind. Houska and Debour shared the baby news with the kiddos with these fun shirts.
Here?s the shirts Cole and I made (very last minute lol) to announce this baby to our family pic.twitter.com/wwtjrykNcC— Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 24, 2018
We can't wait to meet the newest member of the family!
