Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Bump Photo on Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 12:44 PM

Chelsea Houska's baby bump just made its Instagram debut.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of her resting her hand above her belly on Friday. 

"Oh hey little baby girl," Houska wrote.

She also called attention to the giant pink polka dot bow on her head. "Don't mind the headband, I'm in the process of doing my make up," she added. 

This isn't the first time Houska has shared a picture of her bump. She gave fans a tiny sneak peek on Mar. 16.

"Here's the wittle bump since everyone's been asking lol," she tweeted. "This pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!"

 

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Cole DeBoer

Houska first announced she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting a little bundle of joy on Mar. 15. 

"...GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!" she wrote alongside a picture of her sonogram. "We could not be more excited!" 

DeBoer also shared the news via his Instagram account. 

"This proud dad is getting a new Bow, and it's nailed my heart @chelseahouska," he wrote.

The news came a few months after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony. The two originally tied the knot in 2016 but held off on the reception until their son Watson was born.

Houska also has a daughter named Aubrey, whom she shares with her ex Adam Lind. Houska and Debour shared the baby news with the kiddos with these fun shirts.

We can't wait to meet the newest member of the family!

