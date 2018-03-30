Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Reunion Trailer Is Here and NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Are Going to War

Get ready for a war because when the three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special kicks off on April 8, it's everyone to their battle stations when NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann come face-to-face for the first time in months.

Bravo just released the first look at the highly-anticipated conclusion to season 10 and it is intense. Not only do NeNe and Kim square off in what promises to be a doozy of a confrontation over their social media squabbles stemming from Kim's daughter Brielle's bug-infested video from NeNe's bathroom, but Kandi Burruss takes on her former pal as well. "You were sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f--king fan," she tells the Don't Be Tardy star, who returned to the mothership this season for the first time since season five.