Why Fans Just Can't Give Up on Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Romance

But while fans may still be struggling to move on from the decade-long union, the duo themselves are faring far better at handling the unraveling of their marriage. "They are not getting back together at all," an insider insists to E! News. "They are both moving on, but will continue doing things together as a family."

From the moment they announced their separation in June 2015—using a carefully penned statement touting their "commitment to co-parenting our children,"—the twosome made it clear they intended to remain close. Literally. Though Affleck packed up his things to move out, he only got as far as the guesthouse on the grounds of their three-acre estate in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The couple also maintained the pact they'd had throughout their union: though they were both successful actors, only one of them would film at a time, leaving the other on parent duty. After returning from their Bahamas hideout (where they went to avoid headlines in the wake of the split), Garner decamped to a $2 million five-bedroom rental in Atlanta, where she was filming the 2016 drama Miracles From Heaven. Affleck followed, once again setting up shop in the guesthouse, so he could be on hand to treat Violet to a solo outing at the Atlanta Center for Civil and Human Rights or take her and her younger siblings to a showing of Inside Out.