Every Time Céline Dion Proved to Be a Style Icon

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Celine Dion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Céline Dion

For more than three decades, the French-Canadian singer has wowed the world with her vocal abilities. Yet, more than her voice, it's her larger-than-life presence that keeps millions of people worldwide following her every move. She's drips with glamour, moves effortlessly in couture and remains fearless and authentic in her self-expression.

Celine's fashion is standing proof that she's iconic. Not only because you can wear her ensembles from the '90s and look fashionable today, but she's never afraid to take a trend to the next level. Head-to-toe snake print, an eyewear wardrobe that will bring you to tears, high slits and over-the-knee boots—with stylists like Law Roach by her side, the Encore Un Soir singer is bold. And, her risk-taking choices have major payoffs.

Photos

Celine Dion's Best Looks

Celebrate the celeb's big day by taking a trip down memory lane! Scroll through her best looks above! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Amal Clooney Wears Spring's Power Suit and More Best Dressed Stars

RELATED ARTICLE: Denim Trends Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid and More Are Wearing This Spring

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Céline Dion , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney Wears Spring's Power Suit and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Sienna Miller

Denim Trends Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid and More Are Wearing This Spring

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Just Set the Denim Skirt Standard for Spring

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella Beauty

11 Super-Extra Beauty Products That Are Made for Coachella

ESC: Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice's $10 Shirt Is the Spring Essential You Need Now

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares Hair Colors You Should Try

ESC: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's Style Is a Lot Different IRL

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.