Every Time Céline Dion Proved to Be a Style Icon

Happy Birthday, Céline Dion!

For more than three decades, the French-Canadian singer has wowed the world with her vocal abilities. Yet, more than her voice, it's her larger-than-life presence that keeps millions of people worldwide following her every move. She's drips with glamour, moves effortlessly in couture and remains fearless and authentic in her self-expression.

Celine's fashion is standing proof that she's iconic. Not only because you can wear her ensembles from the '90s and look fashionable today, but she's never afraid to take a trend to the next level. Head-to-toe snake print, an eyewear wardrobe that will bring you to tears, high slits and over-the-knee boots—with stylists like Law Roach by her side, the Encore Un Soir singer is bold. And, her risk-taking choices have major payoffs.