Céline Dion Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Photos on Her 50th Birthday

Dion been dealing with a condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities. "She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications," Team Céline said last week. "During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem."

At the time, the five-time Grammy winner apologized for canceling another string of shows. "My luck hasn't been very good lately. I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens. I just can't believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show," Dion told her fans. "I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry."