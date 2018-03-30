GTL No More?! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Catchphrases Revealed

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 10:00 AM
GTL. DTF. T-shirt time. Grenade. Smush.
Even if you're never watched a minute of Jersey Shore, there's still a good chance that you've heard at least one of these phrases. And with MTV's guidos and guidettes making their highly anticipated return in Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5, they're bound to become hashtags and trending topics. Unless DJ Pauly D, Snooki and the rest of the gang have moved on to new slang since the original show ended in 2012?!
"We have all types of new phrases," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere for Family Vacation on Thursday. "It's really dope!"
MTV
He went on to preview some of the new phrases fans will be hearing a lot of this season, including, "No thank you!"
And the cast even spoke in trending topic, using "#nottodaysatan, #yourewelcome, #RMFV" throughout filming.
But what does #RMFV mean, you ask? "Ronnie Magro Family Vacation, which we fool around with Ronnie's egomania." Yikes, looks like it might be a rough season for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (which the trailer definitely suggested)!
But Jersey Shore purists need not worry, as The Situation assured us that the classic taglines will still be used. "We brought them all back!"
Phew!
Press play on the video above to find out which three emojis the cast members used to sum up the season. Spoiler alert: The poop emoji is used. A lot.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.
