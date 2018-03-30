GTL No More?! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Catchphrases Revealed

GTL. DTF. T-shirt time. Grenade. Smush.

Even if you're never watched a minute of Jersey Shore, there's still a good chance that you've heard at least one of these phrases. And with MTV's guidos and guidettes making their highly anticipated return in Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5, they're bound to become hashtags and trending topics. Unless DJ Pauly D, Snooki and the rest of the gang have moved on to new slang since the original show ended in 2012?!

"We have all types of new phrases," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere for Family Vacation on Thursday. "It's really dope!"