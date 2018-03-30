Neil Patrick Harris Proves He's the Best as He Becomes His Many A Series of Unfortunate Events Personas in One Sitting

A Series of Unfortunate Events is finally back for season two, bringing with it Neil Patrick Harris' dastardly Count Olaf and his many, many disguises as Olaf continues his quest to get his hands on the poor Baudelaire orphans' inheritance.

When Harris sat down E! News to preview the latest batch of the Netflix adaptation of the best-selling book series from Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), he gave us a peek at the new personas that Olaf assumes this season as he continues to make life a living hell for those poor kids. And watching him slip in and out of the many accents with effortless ease is truly something to behold. But don't just take our word for it. Check him out in action in the video above!