Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Emergency Open-Heart Surgery: Report

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery and his condition is stable, TMZ reported on Friday.

The 70-year-old Terminator actor, one of the most famous action stars in the world, a former governor of California and a father of five, underwent the operation after developing complications following a previous procedure at a Los Angeles hospital to replace a catheter valve, the outlet said.

His family, including wife Maria Shriver, have not commented.

In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent elective heart surgery in Mexico to replace an aortic valve.

"I've never felt sick or had any symptoms at all, but I knew I'd have to take care of this condition sooner or later," he said in a statement at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I said to the doctors, 'Let's do it now, while I'm young and healthy.' They agreed this was the way to go."