Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Emergency Open-Heart Surgery: Report

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery and his condition is stable, TMZ reported on Friday.
The 70-year-old Terminator actor, one of the most famous action stars in the world, a former governor of California and a father of five, underwent the operation after developing complications following a previous procedure at a Los Angeles hospital to replace a catheter valve, the outlet said.
His family, including wife Maria Shriver, have not commented.
In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent elective heart surgery in Mexico to replace an aortic valve.
"I've never felt sick or had any symptoms at all, but I knew I'd have to take care of this condition sooner or later," he said in a statement at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I said to the doctors, 'Let's do it now, while I'm young and healthy.' They agreed this was the way to go."
His spokesperson told the newspaper that the procedure was carried out to repair a "congenital condition that's existed in his family, saying that "steroids have nothing to do with this."
Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia, had acknowledged using steroids when he was a bodybuilder.
Schwarzenegger did not tell his wife about his 1997 surgery and instead pretended he had merely gone on vacation.
He said on CBS' 60 Minutes in 2012 that his doctor told him he was "crazy" when he said he planned to keep the operation secret from her.
"He said, 'Your wife is pregnant, what do you mean you are not going to tell her?'" he said. "I told him, 'Here is the plan, I am going to have the heart surgery, you do it quietly, no one knows about it, we do it at six in the morning. Four days later I am out of here and I go to Mexico and I will tell Maria I am down here, a little busy and I am on vacation, when I come back I'll be tanned and no one will know.'"