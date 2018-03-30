Amal Clooney Wears Spring's Power Suit and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 7:44 AM

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Jackson Lee / Splash News

After a long winter, stars are celebrating sunnier days with new gear.

On the east coast, celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are transitioning to the new season by opting for warm clothes with bright hues. On the west coast, however, Hollywood stars like Sofia Vergara are hitting the red carpet in floral dresses that can be worn into summer.

No matter your occasion or the weather of your city, if you're looking for outfit inspiration, there is something for you in celebrity style. Big job interview? Amal Clooney's cream ensemble, reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's style, is the new power suit. Going out to party? Taraji P. Henson's new take on sleepwear will leave you chic and comfortable.

Photos

18 Celeb Swimsuits That You'll Love on, Based on Your Favorite Part of Your Body

Are you ready to see what's in store for spring? Scroll through the best dressed celebs below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Taraji P. Henson

Mike Coppola/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

The Acrimony star elevates sleepwear on the red carpet with a Robert Cavalli robe dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel takes a lesson from the boys, loosening the fit of her menswear.

ESC: Best Dressed, Heidi Klum

LESE / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum

The America's Got Talent judge appears in the glittering red suit with matching heels and lipstick.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sofia Vergara

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Based on the Modern Family star's floral dress and nude heels, spring is here.

ESC: Best Dressed, Millie Bobby Brown

Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

In her sheer gown, the Stranger Things actress is the brightest star on the red carpet.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Amal Clooney

The lawyer channels Jackie Kennedy's style with an off-white suit, pumps and large purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Gotham/Getty Images

Rose Huntington-Whiteley

Although it may be cold in NYC, the model wears the perfect transitional ensemble, opting for red PVC pants, white boots and a shearling-lined coat.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Best Dressed

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Victoria Beckham

Looking to add a new print to your spring wardrobe? The designer purple plaid ensemble is just the inspiration we needed.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jenna Ortega

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

The actress masters cutouts in an asymmetrical, three-toned dress and black heels.

