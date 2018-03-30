Amal Clooney Wears Spring's Power Suit and More Best Dressed Stars

Jackson Lee / Splash News
After a long winter, stars are celebrating sunnier days with new gear.
On the east coast, celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are transitioning to the new season by opting for warm clothes with bright hues. On the west coast, however, Hollywood stars like Sofia Vergara are hitting the red carpet in floral dresses that can be worn into summer.
No matter your occasion or the weather of your city, if you're looking for outfit inspiration, there is something for you in celebrity style. Big job interview? Amal Clooney's cream ensemble, reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's style, is the new power suit. Going out to party? Taraji P. Henson's new take on sleepwear will leave you chic and comfortable.
Are you ready to see what's in store for spring? Scroll through the best dressed celebs below!
Taraji P. Henson
The Acrimony star elevates sleepwear on the red carpet with a Robert Cavalli robe dress.
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel takes a lesson from the boys, loosening the fit of her menswear.
Heidi Klum
The America's Got Talent judge appears in the glittering red suit with matching heels and lipstick.
Sofia Vergara
Based on the Modern Family star's floral dress and nude heels, spring is here.
Millie Bobby Brown
In her sheer gown, the Stranger Things actress is the brightest star on the red carpet.
Amal Clooney
The lawyer channels Jackie Kennedy's style with an off-white suit, pumps and large purse.
Rose Huntington-Whiteley
Although it may be cold in NYC, the model wears the perfect transitional ensemble, opting for red PVC pants, white boots and a shearling-lined coat.
Victoria Beckham
Looking to add a new print to your spring wardrobe? The designer purple plaid ensemble is just the inspiration we needed.
Jenna Ortega
The actress masters cutouts in an asymmetrical, three-toned dress and black heels.