Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Files Order of Protection Against Ex Ryan Edwards

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 7:26 AM

Maci Bookout

John Phillips/Getty Images

Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have filed two orders of protection against her ex Ryan Edwards.

Online records from the Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennessee identifies the first order as McKinney versus Edwards and the second order as Bookout and her three children versus Edwards. The Teen Mom star shares her eldest child Bentley, 9, with Edwards and her two younger children, Jayde, 2, and Maverick 1, with McKinney.

According to the docket, Judge Jeffrey Hollingsworth is scheduled to hear the cases April 2. Attorneys are not listed. 

The filing date of the protection orders is not listed. However, the website claims the dockets are updated each Friday for the following week.

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested Hours After Wife's Pregnancy Announcement

The news comes shortly after Edwards was arrested. He was arrested for violating terms of his probation that stem from a prior heroin possession charge from last year. A source told E! News the new arrest was a result of Ryan missing a drug test, not failing one.

"It was related to his charge last year before he went to rehab. This is not anything new," an insider told E! News. "It's not a new arrest for heroin. That was his original charge last April."

 

The arrest occurred less than 24 hours after it was revealed Edwards and his wife Mackenzie are expecting their first child together. The two tied the knot in May 2017 before the MTV star went to rehab. He started receiving treatment shortly after substance abuse allegations were made on Teen Mom.

