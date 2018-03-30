Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Files Order of Protection Against Ex Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have filed two orders of protection against her ex Ryan Edwards.

Online records from the Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennessee identifies the first order as McKinney versus Edwards and the second order as Bookout and her three children versus Edwards. The Teen Mom star shares her eldest child Bentley, 9, with Edwards and her two younger children, Jayde, 2, and Maverick 1, with McKinney.

According to the docket, Judge Jeffrey Hollingsworth is scheduled to hear the cases April 2. Attorneys are not listed.

The filing date of the protection orders is not listed. However, the website claims the dockets are updated each Friday for the following week.