Stephen Colbert Jokes Emily Blunt Might Be a Sociopath

Emily Blunt let her imagination run wild as a child.

As a young girl in the U.K., the actress would often find herself on hamster rescues. (Yup, you read that right.) "What is a hamster rescue?" Stephen Colbert asked his guest on CBS' The Late Show Thursday. "Is that a British thing that we don't know about or is that what it sounds like?"

"I quite enjoyed rather dramatic role-play game," the actress explained. "My friends were like, 'That sounds lame, but I'll go along with it because I'm at your house, and I kinda have to do it.'"

"I had this lovely hamster called Tigger, who probably died before he should have died because of what I put him through," Blunt said of her "poor" pet. "We would sort of hide Tigger under a sofa cushion, and then I'd sort of pretend the roof was coming in. And I'd be like, 'Get Tigger! The roof is falling in!' I'd dive and I'd rescue Tigger—and Tigger would just be, like...[in a daze]."

In hindsight, Blunt admitted, "It was awful!"