Cardi B Warns Cheating Fiancé Offset to "Be Careful" in New Song

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 5:50 AM
Cardi B has a warning for Offset: "Be Careful."
Though she doesn't mention her fiancé by name in her new single, as she's done in the past with "Bartier Cardi" and "Motorsport," she does reference the rumors that he cheated on her. (Six months ago, Offset's iCloud account was hacked and questionable videos surfaced online.)
In the first verse, Cardi B apparently addresses some of their relationship issues. "I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha s--t / But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha s--t / Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s--t / Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s--t / Man, I thought you would've learned your lesson / 'Bout liking pictures, not returnin' texts / I guess it's fine, man, I get the message / You still stutter after certain questions / You keep in contact with certain exes / Do you, though / Trust me, n---a, it's cool, though / Said that you was workin', but you're out here chasin' culo / And putas, chillin' poolside, livin' two lives / I could've did what you did to me to you a few times / But if I did decide to slide, find a n---a / F--k him, suck his d--k, you would've been pissed," Cardi B raps. "But that's not my M.O., I'm not that type of bitch / And karma for you is gon' be who you end up with / Don't make me sick, n---a."
Cardi B continues to condemn him in the second verse, rapping, "I was here before all of this / Guess you actin' out now, you got an audience / Tell me where your mind is, drop a pin, what's the coordinates? / You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon' be misfortunate, n---a / Tell me, this love's got you this f--ked up in the head / You want some random bitch up in your bed? / She don't even know your middle name / Watch her, 'cause she might steal your chain / You don't want someone who loves you instead? I guess not though / It's blatant disrespect, you nothin' like the n---a I met / Talk to me crazy and you quick to forget / You even got me trippin', you got me lookin' in the mirror different / Thinkin' I'm flawed because you inconsistent / Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt / It's gon' hurt me to hate you, but lovin' you's worse / It all stops so abrupt, we start switchin' it up / Teach me to be like you so I can not give a f--k / Free to mess with someone else, I wish these feelings could melt / 'Cause you don't care about a thing except your mothaf--kin' self / You make me sick, n---a."
In the April issue of Cosmopolitan, Cardi B opened up about the public's pressure to dump Offset after the videos circulated online. "It's not right, what he f--king did—but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," she said, adding, "It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I don't have low self-esteem. I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But, I want to work out my s--t with my man, and I don't got to explain why." Furthermore, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper explained, "I'm not your property. This is my life...I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision."
