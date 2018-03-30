Cardi B Warns Cheating Fiancé Offset to "Be Careful" in New Song

Cardi B has a warning for Offset: "Be Careful."

Though she doesn't mention her fiancé by name in her new single, as she's done in the past with "Bartier Cardi" and "Motorsport," she does reference the rumors that he cheated on her. (Six months ago, Offset's iCloud account was hacked and questionable videos surfaced online.)

In the first verse, Cardi B apparently addresses some of their relationship issues. "I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha s--t / But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha s--t / Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s--t / Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s--t / Man, I thought you would've learned your lesson / 'Bout liking pictures, not returnin' texts / I guess it's fine, man, I get the message / You still stutter after certain questions / You keep in contact with certain exes / Do you, though / Trust me, n---a, it's cool, though / Said that you was workin', but you're out here chasin' culo / And putas, chillin' poolside, livin' two lives / I could've did what you did to me to you a few times / But if I did decide to slide, find a n---a / F--k him, suck his d--k, you would've been pissed," Cardi B raps. "But that's not my M.O., I'm not that type of bitch / And karma for you is gon' be who you end up with / Don't make me sick, n---a."