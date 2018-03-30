James Corden's Celebrity News Team Investigates Who Bit Beyoncé

Someone bit Beyoncé and lived to tell about it. After several leads turned out to be to dead ends, James Corden and his celebrity news team tried to crack the case on The Late Late Show. In Thursday's hilarious parody, Helen Hunt opened it by saying, "Welcome to CBS This Evening."

"It's the evening," Corden said. "It's CBS. It's CBS This Evening."

"Good evening, everyone," Hunt told viewers. "The search continues."

"That's right," Corden said. "It's been five days since this story was first reported, and with every additional day that passes, this is quickly becoming one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time." Hunt agreed with her co-anchor's assessment of the situation, saying, "Indeed. At this point, there are only two worlds that exist: The world before March 26, 2018, and the world after March 26, 2018...or whenever you saw the story trending on Twitter."

Corden continued, "So, the unanswered question still remains: Who bit Beyoncé?" Hunt then introduced CBS This Evening's "elite investigative news team": Chris O'Dowd and Ben Schwartz.