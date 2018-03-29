The Weeknd Just Dropped His New Album Outta Nowhere

Did you feel it coming? The Weeknd's latest album has officially hit airwaves.

After teasing fans on social media with the possibility of new music, the R&B singer made good on his promise and dropped My Dear Melancholy just before midnight. Earlier Thursday, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) confirmed the rumors by releasing the official cover art for the project on Instagram.

Featuring six tracks, the album times out to 21 minutes and includes track titles such as "Try Me," "Wasted Times" and "Call Out My Name." Fans can listen on Apple Music and iTunes now.

My Dear Melancholy marks the 3-time Grammy winner's fourth studio album after 2016's smash hit Starboy. He most recently collaborated with Kendrick Lamar for "Pray for Me" on the Black Panther soundtrack.