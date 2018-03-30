American Idol's Noah Davis Is Exhausted But Still Dreaming of Alpacas in Sneak Peek

Noah Davis may already have some American Idol fame from sharing a "wig" moment with Katy Perry, but he's got bigger things to focus on than that.

Specifically, he's got to focus on that alpaca he's going to buy at the end of all of this.

Davis shared his alpaca plans when we first met him, explaining that he doesn't care what he has to do or where he has to live, but he's going to buy himself an alpaca when he has the money. Even as he's advanced into the competition, Davis has not forgotten his dream, as is obvious in the exclusive clip above. Hollywood week is clearly exhausting Davis with so few opportunities for sleep, but his future pet alpaca is getting him through it.