Chris Brown Explains Controversial Photos of His Hands Around Woman's Neck

Mar. 29, 2018

Chris Brown wants his fans to know the full story.

Earlier today, controversial photos circulated online of the singer putting his hands on a woman's neck.

Soon after the pictures spread, some followers of the Grammy winner were left asking some questions and requesting more context into the pics.

Ultimately, Chris took to Instagram and decided to set the record straight.

"THANKS for all the publicity today. Y'all know damn well I ain't going down that road," he wrote on social media. "There is no need to even defend myself on the matter. Everyone that's around (girl/guy are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY…NO IGNORANT S—T. END of discussion. LOVE."

His attorney also reiterated the point in a separate statement to TMZ.

"She's a friend. It's obviously playful as she confirmed," Mark Geragos shared with the outlet. "Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable."

According to the publication, the photos were taken earlier this week in Miami when Chris was enjoying the Ultra Festival. During his stay, the "Run It" singer and friends found themselves having fun at a property where the photos were captured.

Despite the headlines, Chris made sure to tell fans that he's focused on music. In fact, he reminded fans that he's headed out on the road this summer.

 The Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour with supporting acts 6LACK, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid kicks off June 19 in Seattle.

"TOUR TICKETS AVAILABLE," Chris wrote on Instagram with his extended note on the controversial pictures. "(AND BY THE WAY, THAT'S LITTLE DICKY)."

