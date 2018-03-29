Kendra Wilkinson Tweets Cryptic Messages as Hank Baskett Drama Unfolds

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 7:26 PM

Kendra Wilkinson

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson is putting her trust in the future. 

The reality TV star and Playboy model took to Twitter on Thursday evening with a few cryptic posts that presumably reference the fate of her and Hank Baskett's marriage. Multiple sources have told E! News Kendra is planning to file for divorce from the former NFL pro, and her latest perspective is noticeably positive compared to past ones she's shared publicly. 

In addition to a sad face emoji, Kendra tweeted, "The universe doesn't stop for you. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith, love and positive outlook then it's a good day." 

When a fan responded with "Happiness is a decision not based on external events," Wilkinson fired back, "Those [are] temporary highs."

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett's Cry for Help

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv

Kendra and Hank have weathered storms in their relationship over the years, but an insider recently said "there's no coming back" from this "latest divide" between the pair. 

"[Hank] thought letting Kendra do the Las Vegas gig would make her happy, but ultimately it's drawn them farther apart," our source said. "They've had massive issues for years and everything is just coming to a head now."

A second source revealed Kendra has already met with lawyers and plans to file documents "very soon." The source explained, "Things have gotten very bad between her and Hank and she has lost all trust. She wants things to be very amicable and graceful for the sake of their kids, but also wants things to happen very fast."

Yesterday, Kendra and Hank were photographed with their two children leaving a grocery store together. 

