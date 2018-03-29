Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk Talks Experience in Secret NXIVM Cult

by Lindsay Farber | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 6:38 PM

Kristen Kreuk

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk is opening up about her involvement in the NXIVM cult.

Over the weekend, Keith Raniere, who led the group which posed as an organization that offered seminars for professional and personal advancement, was arrested for sex trafficking while in Mexico. The group is believed by investigators to actually have been an S&M sex cult that branded female members and recruited sex slaves in upstate New York.

Following news that Kreuk was a celebrity group member, the 35-year-old star took to Twitter today where she denied having any involvement in helping recruit new people.

"When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,' what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program," Kreuk wrote.

"I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle' or recruited women as ‘sex slaves' are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS."

She continued, "Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can't imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected."

