Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk Talks Experience in Secret NXIVM Cult

Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk is opening up about her involvement in the NXIVM cult.

Over the weekend, Keith Raniere, who led the group which posed as an organization that offered seminars for professional and personal advancement, was arrested for sex trafficking while in Mexico. The group is believed by investigators to actually have been an S&M sex cult that branded female members and recruited sex slaves in upstate New York.

Following news that Kreuk was a celebrity group member, the 35-year-old star took to Twitter today where she denied having any involvement in helping recruit new people.

"When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,' what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program," Kreuk wrote.