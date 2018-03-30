Beetlejuice Turns 30: See the Cast Then and Now

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 4:00 AM
Happy 30th anniversary, Beetlejuice!
That's right! It's been three decades since fans met Betelgeuse, Lydia Deetz and the rest of the characters in the Tim Burton classic. The film was released Mar. 30, 1988.
Still, movie buffs can't enough of the flick. In fact, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures recently revealed the film is being turned into a pre-Broadway musical comedy.
The movie was an early hit for many of today's big-name stars, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Catharine O'Hara.
To see pictures of the cast then and now, click on the gallery. The pictures are so good, it's scary!
In the movie, a recently deceased and ghostly couple learns that a family has moved into its home. While the spooktacular spouses befriend the family's daughter Lydia, they decide to summon a smart-aleck spirit named Betelgeuse to scare the intruders away.
However, things take a turn when the couple gets into trouble and Lydia calls upon Betelgeuse for help.
