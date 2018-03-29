Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario's Latest Outing Has Us Convinced They'd Make a Perfect Couple

BACKGRID
Is this a case of puppy love or just a friendly outing between co-stars?
The exact status of Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario's relationship is still unclear, but there's no denying their latest outing is giving fans major heart eyes.
The Baywatch pair was photographed picking up supplies for their dogs at a Los Angeles pet store on Wednesday afternoon. Zac, 30, and Alexandra, 32, were all smiles as they browsed the aisles with their precious pooches not far behind.
Speculation that the celebs have struck up a romance has yet to simmer since they shared the screen for the 2017 reboot of the classic TV series. And just last week, the High School Musical alum wished Daddario a very happy birthday with one heartfelt tribute.
"Happy birthday to one of the the most real, down to [earth], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario," Zac captioned a snapshot of his could-be girlfriend sitting on his lap.
When asked to respond to the rumors, Alexandra coyly pled the fifth while dishing with E! News during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. "We work together closely," she shared, "He's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends."
Daddario then teased, "We would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn't we?" (Yes, they would!)
Efron last dated model Sami Miró for two years before calling it quits in 2016. Meanwhile, Daddario was last linked to her Percy Jackson co-star Logan Lerman.
