Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals How She’s Recovering Post-Treatment

Catelynn Lowell is opening up about her life post-treatment.

During an interview on Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, the 26-year-old reality star and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, spoke of how she's adapting to life at home.

"I feel way better," she said. "I did a whole med switch I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn't even work for me. So they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well. It all stems from the trauma in my past, so I'm going to have to keep digging deep into that."

As E! News previously reported in January, Catelynn took to Twitter to reveal that she would be entering herself into a facility for the third time.