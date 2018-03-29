Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Head to Cabo for ''Couple's Retreat'' With His Kids

The more, the merrier!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are enjoying the company of a few more guests on their latest Mexican getaway, with Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick joining the mid-week trip.

A source tells E! News, "Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple. They've been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott's kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water."

Kourtney Kardashian's ex shared photos from the getaway to his Instagram Stories, which show the couple posing happily as well as 8-year-old Mason behind the steering wheel of a boat. Scott and Sofia's brand new puppy also tagged along.