Hailey Baldwin Just Set the Denim Skirt Standard for Spring

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 2:41 PM

Hailey Baldwin's denim mini skirt is a spring trend straight from New York Fashion Week.

This week, Hailey was photographed out and about in sunny Los Angeles, wearing a denim ensemble that looked very familiar. After looking closely at the buttons, stripes and iconic logo, it's clear that the style star has taken a fashion note from BFF Kendall Jenner's book.

Rewinding to fashion week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took on the role of designer Daniëlle Cathari's muse for her collection with Adidas Original, which included a number of tracksuits and deconstructed athleisure looks.

In regards to the 23-year-old designer's creations, Kendall said, "I really like how they're being paired on set, and I like them being worn as full looks," in behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. 

Clearly, Hailey agrees.

Although Alec Baldwin's daughter wore the red tracksuit to Adidas Original's fashion week presentation, she opted for the denim jacket and matching wrap skirt this week, pairing it with white sneakers, the Louis Vuitton x Supreme crossbody bag and retro sunglasses.

The entire look is worthy of recreating, but it's the denim mini skirt that you should add to your wardrobe this spring. It's the perfect twist on a staple, meaning it can go with pretty much anything and spark conversation (and compliments). You can dress it up or wear it casually like the model.

Ready to add a denim mini skirt to your spring wardrobe? Shop the look below!

PrettyLittleThing

Indigo Frayed Hem Wrap Mini Skirt, Now $15

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Asos Design

Denim Wrap Skirt in Stonewash Blue, $35

Roxy

Juniors' Punta Brea Denim Wrap Skirt, $45

Madewell

Denim Wrap Mini Skirt, $80

Storets

Joanne Wrap Denim Skirt, $52

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

River Island

Mid Blue Denim Skort, $70

GRLFRND

Ella Reconstructed Wrap Skirt, $158

PALM ANGELS

Wrap-Front Denim Mini Skirt, $349

JW ANDERSON

Leather-Trimmed Denim Mini Skirt, $630

RELATED ARTICLE: 6 Budget-Friendly Brands That, Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Wears

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

