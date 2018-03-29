Hailey Baldwin Just Set the Denim Skirt Standard for Spring

Hailey Baldwin's denim mini skirt is a spring trend straight from New York Fashion Week.

This week, Hailey was photographed out and about in sunny Los Angeles, wearing a denim ensemble that looked very familiar. After looking closely at the buttons, stripes and iconic logo, it's clear that the style star has taken a fashion note from BFF Kendall Jenner's book.

Rewinding to fashion week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took on the role of designer Daniëlle Cathari's muse for her collection with Adidas Original, which included a number of tracksuits and deconstructed athleisure looks.

In regards to the 23-year-old designer's creations, Kendall said, "I really like how they're being paired on set, and I like them being worn as full looks," in behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.